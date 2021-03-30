Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,035.59

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,035.59 ($39.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,296 ($43.06). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,268 ($42.70), with a volume of 157,910 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,252.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,035.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

In other Derwent London news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

