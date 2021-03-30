Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR DBAN opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The stock has a market cap of $583.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.68 and a 200-day moving average of €34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

