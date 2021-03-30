Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PBBGF stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.