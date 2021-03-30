Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 2.4%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.01 ($11.78) and last traded at €10.02 ($11.79). 374,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.27 ($12.08).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.24 ($10.87).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.80.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

