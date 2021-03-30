Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €45.79 ($53.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.06. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

