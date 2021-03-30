Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.38 ($52.21).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €39.46 ($46.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.