DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $41,288.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

