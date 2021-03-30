DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $578,260.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $70.60 million and approximately $578,260.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,146,988 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

