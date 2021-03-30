dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Tops $37.71 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $37.71 million and $2.83 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,520,035 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

