DIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.94 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. DIA has a market cap of $109.35 million and $33.94 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00006545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

