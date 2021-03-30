Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,973.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.72. The firm has a market cap of £70.79 billion and a PE ratio of 63.03. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last three months, insiders have bought 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

