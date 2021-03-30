Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 67,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

