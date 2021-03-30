DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $43,130.81

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,130.81 or 0.73051795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $54.59 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

