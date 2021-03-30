Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $704,275.37 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $704,275.37 and approximately $522.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00415430 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 424.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars.

