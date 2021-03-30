DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0909

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $70.36 million and $1.47 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.72 or 0.00368334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004841 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.27 or 0.05446203 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

