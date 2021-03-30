Digitex City (DGTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,086.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.