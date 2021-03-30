Digitex Price Tops $0.0137 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,185% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

