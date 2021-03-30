Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,321.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.