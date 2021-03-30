DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Volume Tops $92,430.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $354.23 or 0.00601704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $36.42 million and $92,430.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,927.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,827 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

