Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.51% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.