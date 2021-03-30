Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Assetmark acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $0. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $0. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

