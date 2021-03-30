Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY remained flat at $$17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.