Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 89.5% in March

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.