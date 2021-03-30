DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ (DRTT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DRTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.