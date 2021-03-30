Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 606,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.42. 33,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,198. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

