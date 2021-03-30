Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading 24.3% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) traded up 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. 44 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

