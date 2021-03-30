DistX Market Capitalization Achieves $86,113.69 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $86,113.69 and $44,340.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DistX has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DistX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00249955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.60 or 0.00918291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

