Ditto (DITTO) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $493,465.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 tokens. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

