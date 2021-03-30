DMM: Governance Trading 2% Lower This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,337% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

