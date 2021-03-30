DMScript (DMST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

