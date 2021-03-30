DNotes (NOTE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $27,564.47 and approximately $39,315.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

