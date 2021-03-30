Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 86,131 shares.The stock last traded at $41.89 and had previously closed at $40.48.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

