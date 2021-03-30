Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.57 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $132.57 million and approximately $373,625.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

