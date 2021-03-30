DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Lessened by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 2.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. 43,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,444. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

