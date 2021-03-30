DODO (DODO) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $421.01 million and $40.76 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00006996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00264739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.52 or 0.00926915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,686,826 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

