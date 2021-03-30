Dogecoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $744.84 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.00333875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,976,197,872 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

