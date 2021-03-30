Dogeswap (DOGES) Price Hits $14.19

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 67.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Dogeswap has a market cap of $283,762.10 and approximately $833.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap token can now be purchased for about $14.19 or 0.00024103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00057814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00250499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.49 or 0.00888986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 tokens. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

