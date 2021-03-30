Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 3.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE:D traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 47,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

