Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $272,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,835.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

