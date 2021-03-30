Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DPZ stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,352. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $310.34 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,415,000 after buying an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 18,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.97.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

