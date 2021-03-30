Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.43.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.13. 30,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,352. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $310.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

