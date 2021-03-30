Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.43.
NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.13. 30,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,352. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $310.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
