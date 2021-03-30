Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

