Donu (DONU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Donu has a market cap of $158,720.31 and $3.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donu has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00142774 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars.

