DopeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $207,241.33 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $207,241.33 and approximately $106.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00333515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.