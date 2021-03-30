Dora Factory Trading Up 80.9% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $61.40 million and $97.60 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.73 or 0.00072396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

