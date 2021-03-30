dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

DRRKF remained flat at $$610.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $453.00 and a 1-year high of $610.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.86.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

