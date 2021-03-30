Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. 8,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $724.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.