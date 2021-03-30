Douglas Valenti Sells 45,908 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

QNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,194. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

