DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Hits $987,362.50

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. DPRating has a total market cap of $987,362.50 and approximately $70,271.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

