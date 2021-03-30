DraftCoin (DFT) Market Cap Tops $165,602.19

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $165,602.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2,336.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars.

